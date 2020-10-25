Ex-BJP leader Gill says no to politics, will fight for farmers’ rights

BATHINDA

A day after quitting as the BJP state Kisan Morcha in-charge, Tarlochan Singh Gill on Sunday said that he will soon join farmers’ protest against the central farm laws.

A 56-year-old resident of Moga, Gill said he would not join any political party and continue working for farmers’ rights.

Farmers are being used only as an electoral tool by the politicians, he said.

Gill also lambasted the recent bills passed by the Punjab assembly as he said it was just eyewash to confuse stakeholders of the agriculture sector.

“I spent nearly three decades in the BJP but the party has backstabbed the interests of the farming community by paving way for the corporate sector in the rural economy. The central laws pose a serious threat to the interests of farmers of Punjab and Haryana and I cannot stand with a party that has anti-farmers vision,” he added.

Gill, who remained active in municipal council politics in Moga district, expressed displeasures with the Congress government.

“By tabling bills, the Congress has expressed its non-serious attitude towards farmers. The bills have no meaning before the central laws. Opposition parties supported the bills that propose MSP for wheat and paddy, which is already bought by the central agencies on the assured rates. There is no mention of cotton, maize and other crops sown in the state. Moreover, provision of jail term to those buying below MSP would only lead to an atmosphere of distrust between a farmer and a trader,” said the leader.