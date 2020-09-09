Ex-CM Hooda lends support to farmers’ agitation against Central ordinances

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday announced his support to the farmers’ agitation against three agriculture-related ordinances promulgated by the Central government.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to hold protests against the ordinances at Kurukshetra from September 10.

In a statement, Hooda said that three ordinances-- Farming produce trade and commerce (promotion and facilitation) ordinance, the Farmers (empowerment and protection) agreement on price assurance and farm services ordinance and the Essential commodities (amendment) ordinance-- seek to remove protection given to the farmers. He said not only farmers but labourers, trade agents and small traders will also be impacted by them.

“Everyone believes that without the protection of the minimum support price (MSP), these ordinances are against the interests of farmers. If the government wants to implement them, then it should ensure that no purchases are made below MSP,” said Hooda. The government should bring in a fourth ordinance to ensure that if any agency buys the crop of the farmer below the MSP, then legal action will be taken against it, said the leader of opposition.