Ex-Haryana CM Hooda questions liquor trade during lockdown

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that irregularities pertaining to liquor sale in Haryana were not limited to just one warehouse, but had larger ramifications.

“The SIT formed to probe the scam should also examine how the sale of liquor was going on in Haryana even though the liquor vends were closed. Who was leading this illegal sale and whose patronage did the perpetrators enjoy?” he asked during an interaction with mediapersons.

The leader of the opposition also asked the state government to withdraw restrictions on paddy cultivation. Hooda said this was a time to fight coronavirus and not raise disputes.

Hooda said he strongly opposed the government’s decision to restrict paddy sowing in 19 blocks. “It is important to worry about groundwater level, but for this, the government should also take effective steps that will help solve the problem. It should restart the Dadupur Nalvi water recharge project and efforts should be made to bring SYL water. A plan should be made to bring water to Hansi-Butana canal and switch to drip irrigation systems,” he added.

HARYANA FORMS PROBE TEAM

Meanwhile, Haryana government on Monday constituted a special inquiry team (SET) headed by ACS, power, TC Gupta to probe the theft of liquor stored in a warehouse at Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.

The probe team will submit its report by May 31. ADGP, vigilance bureau, Subhash Yadav and additional excise and taxation commissioner Vijai Singh will be the team members as per the home department orders.

The SET will check the actual availability of liquor stocks in all warehouses sealed by the excise department during the last two years for any violation. It will also examine the cases of seizure of illicit/ non-excise duty paid liquor in Haryana between April 2019 and March 2020, both by the police and excise departments separately, with special reference to action and fines imposed by the excise department following recovery of liquor.

The probe team will also collect and collate the results of investigation of the FIRs registered from March 15, 2020 till April 10 for pilferage of liquor from L-1 and L-13 godowns and also from the police ‘malkhanas’.