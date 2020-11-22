Ex-Ludhiana agri varsity professor SN Sewak passes away at 85

Sections
Founder of Punjabi Culture Academy, Sewak was a noted director in the world of theatre

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

SN Sewak

SN Sewak, former English professor and head, department of agricultural journalism, languages, and culture, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), passed away at the age of 85 in New Delhi on Saturday.

Founder of Punjabi Culture Academy, Sewak was a noted director in the world of theatre. He was also the founder of the PAU Young Writers Association.His poetic drama ‘Farhad,’ drama ‘Socrates,’ a collection of gazals ‘Rut Kandyali’ earned him recognition.

Dr Sewak was also the editor and the moderator of the tri-monthly newsletter ‘Jeevan Sanjha te Sanchar.’ He had been instrumental in publishing several articles of the commoners.

Vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon, senior officials, and the staff of the university expressed their grief over Sewak’s demise and prayed for his soul.

Dhillon said that Sewak’s contribution to PAU as well as the field of literature would be remembered as a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

