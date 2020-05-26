Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ex-minister’s sons held with illicit liquor, stolen car, arms

Ex-minister’s sons held with illicit liquor, stolen car, arms

Dhuri DSP Rashpal Singh Dhindsa said the police raided a farmhouse of Late Surinder Singh at Qila Hakima on May 24 and recovered 190 litres of ‘lahan’ from an Innova

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Dhuri police arrested two sons of a former minister and recovered 190 litres of ‘lahan’ (raw material for illicit liquor), a stolen car and illegal weapons from them on Tuesday.

Dhuri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashpal Singh Dhindsa said the police raided a farmhouse of Late Surinder Singh at Qila Hakima on May 24 and recovered 190 litres of ‘lahan’ from an Innova (PB13-AB 2625) and arrested Harkawalpreet Singh but Ramanjot Singh and another accused Bahadur Singh managed to flee.

“On May 25, the police arrested Ramanjot Singh with a car while carrying a carbine, 15 cartridges and a 12 bore double-barrel rifle from Dhuri. Harkanwal and Ramanjot are sons of late Surinder Singh, a former MLA from Dhuri,” added the DSP. Surinder Singh was also a minister in the Surjit Singh Barnala government in 1985.

A case under Sections 61 of the Excise Act, 25 of the Arms Act and 411, 412 and 420 of the IPC has been registered.



