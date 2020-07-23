Ex-SAD chief Talwandi’s son to join Dhindsa today

Former MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ranjit Singh Talwandi will on Thursday join the splinter Akali group floated by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Talwandi is son of former SAD president Jagdev Singh Talwandi who remained associated with Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal for many years.

Ranjit Singh remained MLA from Raikot constituency from 1997 to 2002 and was also chairman of Punjab small industries and exports corporation.

“In the Shiromani Akali Dal, politics has taken over the religion and in return religion and party both have suffered. The fate of party which has a history and legacy is uncertain. So I decided to move on,” said Talwandi.

On July 8, afaction of dissident Akali leaders elected Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as the SAD president at a gurdwara in Ludhiana. The SAD, however, termed the move illegal and fraud.

Dhindsa’s son and former finance minister in the SAD-BJP government Parminder Singh also joined the new outfit.

In February, the core committee of the SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal expelled Dhindsas from the party for anti-party activities.

“Talwandis are a big name in the Akali politics. They have played a key role in building the party and I am sure Ranjit Singh will make important contribution to make Akali Dal getting back to its legacy and ethos,” said Parminder.