Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Excise policy extended till June 30 in Chandigarh

Excise policy extended till June 30 in Chandigarh

Licencees can send extension applications via e-mail at aetcchd1@gmail.com or manually to the DC’s office.

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has extended last fiscal’s excise policy till June 30 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. All liquor vend owners have been asked to apply for extension by May 11. Licencees can send extension applications via e-mail at aetcchd1@gmail.com or manually to the DC’s office.

New policy and auction of new liquor vends will be applicable after expiry of extension period, as per sources. Detailed extension policy has been uploaded on the UT excise and taxation department’s official website, etdut.gov.in.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Residents of containment zone in Chandigarh booked for flouting norms
May 10, 2020 01:26 IST
Pressing problems for dhobis in Chandigarh as fear of Covid-19 keeps customers away
May 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Centre delaying supply of pulses to Punjab, says Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu
May 10, 2020 01:23 IST
MC works worth ₹400-crore approved for 2020-21 unlikely to be finished in Chandigarh
May 10, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.