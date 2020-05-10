Excise policy extended till June 30 in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has extended last fiscal’s excise policy till June 30 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. All liquor vend owners have been asked to apply for extension by May 11. Licencees can send extension applications via e-mail at aetcchd1@gmail.com or manually to the DC’s office.

New policy and auction of new liquor vends will be applicable after expiry of extension period, as per sources. Detailed extension policy has been uploaded on the UT excise and taxation department’s official website, etdut.gov.in.