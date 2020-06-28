Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Exit exams postponed in Punjab varsities, colleges till July 15

Exit exams postponed in Punjab varsities, colleges till July 15

A final decision on the exam will depend on new directions/guidelines expected to be released anytime by the University Grants Commission

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Postponement till July 15 will also give all stakeholders, especially the universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines to come from UGC, the CM has said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced postponement of exams for Exit classes in all universities of the state till July 15.

The move followed concerns by authorities in the institutions, students and their families over social distancing norms as the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to peak in India.

A final decision will depend on new directions/guidelines expected to be released anytime by the University Grants Commission (UGC) .

Postponement till July 15 will also give all stakeholders, especially the universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines to come from UGC, the CM has said.



The CM felt that the move will address concerns of all stakeholders regarding the safe conduct of the examinations, an official spokesperson said.

It may be recalled that Punjab’s universities had taken a decision to conduct exams of exit classes in the month of July 2020, in accordance with the guidelines issued by UGC on April 29.

The UGC had then announced that it will review the situation again and take a decision, which is awaited.

Since all the universities and colleges in Punjab are accredited/affiliated to UGC, any decision on the exams can only be taken by the statutory body under the Central government’s human resource development (HRD) ministry.

