Expect chilly weather in Chandigarh over the next few days

Expect chilly weather in Chandigarh over the next few days

Maximum temperature will remain around 33 degrees, while minimum temperature will remain between 16 degrees and 17 degrees

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With minimum temperature plunging down to 16.5 degrees on Monday, the weather in the city has suddenly become chilly, and as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), is likely to continue so for the next few days.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Due to a northwesterly flowing in the city, the minimum temperature dipped on Monday. This is expected to continue for the next two to three days after which the temperature will go up by 1-2 degrees again when low-level easterly winds start. Western disturbances are unlikely for the next few days and dry weather will continue.”

Paul said winters are likely to come as per schedule, and very cold days are likely to begin around the beginning of January. Last year, they had started in the middle of December.

Minimum temperature in the city went down from 18.2 degrees on Sunday to 16.5 degrees on Monday. Maximum temperature went down from 34 degrees on Sunday to 33.5 degrees on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 33 degrees, while minimum temperature will remain between 16 degrees and 17 degrees.

