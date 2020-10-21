Sections
Expecting festive rush, Chandigarh admn mulls Covid testing at religious places

This comes after UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday advised the authorities that voluntary Covid testing should be done near gurudwaras and temples.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration is also working on arrangements to carry out Covid testing at Sukhna Lake on Sundays. (Representational photo)

As devotee footfall is expected to rise during the festival season, the UT health department is working out modalities to conduct Covid testing at major religious places in the city.

Director health services and family welfare Dr Amandeep Kang said that based on the recommendation, they will hold meetings with the managements of religious places where heavy footfall of devotees is expected.

“The local administration, managements of religious places and the health department will deliberate on the modalities. The arrangements have to made in such a manner that it does not cause any panic reaction if somebody is tested positive. We will have to keep certain things in mind while choosing suitable places within compounds,” Dr Kang said.

She added that the administration was also working on arrangements to carry out Covid testing at Sukhna Lake on Sundays.

The UT administrator has also directed the police department to stay alert during the festival season to ensure that there is no crowding and gathering of people during various celebrations.

