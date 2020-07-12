Eyeing ₹25 lakh prize money, Chandigarh man loses ₹24,000

Though he had not participated in any competition, the victim believed the caller. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fraudsters duped a Sector-22 resident of Rs 24,000 after leading him to believe that he had won a Rs 25-lakh “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)” lottery.

Harpreet Singh, who is a locksmith, told the police that he received a Whatsapp call in June, informing him that his phone number had been selected for a Rs 25 lakh lottery. Although he had not participated in any competition, he believed the caller, who asked him to deposit Rs 15,000 and later another Rs 9,000, after which the number was switched off.

Realising he had been duped, Harpreet filed a complaint at the public window of UT Police Headquarters in Sector 9

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station against unknown persons. Police said they were tracing the accused through the phone number.

MAN CHEATED THROUGH MOBILE TOWER LURE

A Sector 46 man was duped of Rs 48,350 on the pretext of installation of a mobile tower on his plot in Manakpur, Punjab. Police said Harmeet Singh had agreed to get a tower installed on his plot in November 2019.

He had paid a security of Rs 48,350 for this. However, neither the tower was installed nor his money was refunded.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Dheeraj of Karnal, under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. No arrests have been made yet.