F&CC meeting: Terms for floating expression of interest for Manimajra multi-level parking project approved

After approving the Manimajra multi-level parking project on August 24, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday approved the terms and conditions for floating the expression of interest for it.

The meeting was chaired by mayor Raj Bala Malik and attended by senior MC officials including MC commissioner KK Yadav and member councillors.

The 2-acre parking project to come up near Rana Ki Haveli in Manimajra will resolve a severe parking problem in the city and also generate additional revenue for a fund-starved MC. It will be used for commercial parking in the day and for residents’ vehicles in the night.

The project will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The work will be allotted for a period of 15 years with a clause for an increase in revenue after every five years.

After getting the nod of the F&CC, an expression of interest (EOI) will be invited from the prospective architects for making the conceptual design, preparing technical data, assessing technical and economic viability of the project so that it can generate maximum revenue for the MC. Approval will then be sought from the UT urban planning department.

Other approvals accorded

In addition, 18 other approvals were granted for different projects. The awarding of the contract for managing legacy waste at the Sector-25 dumping ground to Kher Constructions, which had submitted the lowest bid at ₹0.3 per kilogram, was granted.

Other approvals include rough cost estimate for re-carpeting of Phirni road and gaushala approach road in Maloya at an estimated cost of ₹44.85 lakh; revised rough cost estimate for construction of boundary wall, providing and fixing shed and paver blocks in shamshan ghat in Maloya at an estimated cost of ₹46.13 lakh; signing of an MoU with the school of public health, PGIMER, for phase-II project on capacity building training of street vendors on health and hygiene at an estimated cost of ₹49.4 lakh; and a rough cost estimate for the work of rejuvenation of the existing village ponds at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher at an estimated cost of ₹48.94 lakh.