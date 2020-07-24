Face masks new fashion statement for Chandigarh residents

Wearing a mask has become the new normal in the city, and residents are getting creative with the face gear.

The blue/green, single-use surgical masks that were sold en masse when the lockdown was enforced are slowly dropping out of fashion, being replaced with colourful masks with attire-matching designs.

In the markets of the city, printed masks are becoming a favourite among trendy youngsters. As per Narinder Singh, president of Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19, while sale of clothes is almost negligible, masks are proving to be the saving grace for shopkeepers. “Many cloth dealers are now also stocking masks following increased demand from customers,” he said.

Masks with razor-sharp teeth and bony skeleton smiles printed on them can be seen peeking from the shops like an Indian version of Halloween decoration. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is also seen featured on these masks. Shopkeeper Tarun Khurana said fancy masks are selling less now and the trend has shifted towards unisex masks with colourful prints. Kids, however, are still interested in buying masks with pictures of superheroes like Superman and Ben 10.

Masks with faces printed

A new trend has also emerged: people getting their own faces printed on masks so that people can recognise them. Proprietor of Kennedy Videos in Sector 22B, Naresh Kumar Madaan, said that they print images on blank masks as per customers’ demands: “We can print any design, but mostly people want a picture of their own faces. I myself wear such a mask and it attracts attention.” It takes about an hour for the masks to get printed and Madaan sells about 7-8 such pieces every day.

The Khadi showroom in Sector 17 has also attained a cult status for their colourfully designed masks. As per Daman, a salesperson here, prices can range from ₹20 to ₹60. “The more expensive masks made of silk and featuring shiny, colorful designs that women usually match with their suits and sarees are our bestsellers. The solid coloured cotton masks in brown and beige for gents come in second.” She said that it took some time, but they are now selling between 50-100 masks daily.

Demand shifting from polyester to cotton

Anticipating the demand building up for them, some entrepreneurs have also started manufacturing their own brands of masks. Rajat Malhora, who already works in the textile industry, said he had stitching machines that were lying idle that are now being used to produce masks. “We started in April and it has been interesting to see how people’s preferences in masks have shifted from polyester to cotton,” he said.

The most expensive masks can sell for as high as ₹200 per piece, and are embroidered to match and contrast with women’s clothes. “We have received many orders for these high-end masks as people want to make a statement when attending marriages these days,” added Malhora.