Home / Chandigarh / Factory worker booked for thrashing wife, son in Ludhiana

15-year-old son of the accused said in his complaint his father also does not allow him to study and forces him to work in a factory

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A factory worker has been booked for thrashing his wife and son and also not allowing the son to study.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Verma of Mohalla Basant Nagar.

The case has been registered following a statement of Tej Partap, 15, son of the accused.

In his complaint, Tej Partap said his father is a drunkard and usually thrashes him and his mother. He added his father also does not allow him to study and forces him to work in a factory.



ASI Paramjit Singh, investigating the case, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

