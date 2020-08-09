Sections
Factory worker crushed to death in Ludhiana

Factory worker crushed to death in Ludhiana

The factory’s gate was hit by a truck and fell on him

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 65-year-old factory worker died in a freak mishap on Sunday after the factory’s gate was hit by a truck and fell on him in Giaspura on Sunday. The driver of the truck managed to escape the spot, leaving the vehicle there.

The victim has been identified as Vinod Jha of Giaspura.

According to eye-witnesses, Jha was standing near the gate when the truck hit the gate of the factory, which fell and crushed him to death.

On being informed the Sahnewal Police reached at the spot and initiated investigation.



Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said police will register a case after investigation.

The victim is survived by two sons, one of whom is in the army and the other is a banker.

