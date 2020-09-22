Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fake call centre racket targeting senior citizens busted, 6 arrested

Fake call centre racket targeting senior citizens busted, 6 arrested

They targeted senior citizens who had purchased insurance policies from different companies and lured them to deposit money to get a huge amount supposedly after their insurance policies matured

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A case under section 419, 420 and 120B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh against six men arrested in a fake call centre racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six persons were arrested on Monday for running a fake call centre racket in Zirakpur in which mainly senior citizens were targeted and defrauded of cash after being made to pay a “fee” to get their hands on what was claimed to be the maturity amount from insurance policies.

Rs 4 lakh and about 30 mobile phones were recovered from Yogesh Verma (38) of Dhakoli; Pranav of Ambala Cantonment; Manish Kumar Rai of Dera Bassi; Subham Bhardwaj of Sunny Enclave; Arjun Yadav of Sector-17, Panchkula; and Rakesh Kumar of Dera Bassi.

SIM cards of different service providers and 10 registers and diaries were also seized.

The call centres were busted after Nirmal Singh (83) of Sector 44 complained to the police that he had been cheated of Rs 16.54 lakh by fraudsters who promised to send him Rs 25 lakh that they claimed was the maturity amount of his insurance policy.



Nirmal Singh said he had received a mobile phone call in June 2020 and was told about an old insurance policy of Rs 25 lakh that was maturing and that he had to deposit a fee and documents for the funds to be released.

Taken in by them, and after receiving several mobile phone calls, Nirmal Singh ended up paying Rs 16.54 lakh to the fraudsters.

A similar complaint was lodged later by Ajudhya Dass Rajpoot of Sector 42, who lost Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters who promised to pay him the maturity amount of his Reliance Nippon insurance policy maturity.

Police said Yogesh Verma and Manish Kumar Rai were the masterminds of the operations and had set up the call centre. The other men were hired by them and given mobile phones to make the calls.

They targeted senior citizens who had purchased insurance policies from different companies and lured them to deposit the money to get a huge amount supposedly after their insurance policies matured.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to three-day police custody.

A case under section 419, 420 and 120B of IPC was registered in police station 34, Chandigarh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Sep 22, 2020 21:37 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST

latest news

Himachal reports 6 deaths, 340 cases
Sep 23, 2020 00:42 IST
Influenza vaccine does not increase Covid-19 risk: Study
Sep 23, 2020 00:44 IST
18 deaths, 1,235 fresh cases recorded in J&K
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Now, asymptomatic patients in J&K to be discharged after 10 days without testing
Sep 23, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.