Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fake degree scam at Manav Bharati University: 19-member CID panel to hold probe  

Fake degree scam at Manav Bharati University: 19-member CID panel to hold probe  

Congress MLA from Sujanpur Rajindra Rana raised the matter of a fake degrees scam at Manav Bharati University (MBU) on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session and asked whether the...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Congress MLA from Sujanpur Rajindra Rana raised the matter of a fake degrees scam at Manav Bharati University (MBU) on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session and asked whether the state government would hand over the probe to the CBI.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the fake degrees scam will be probed by a 19-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Thakur said the enforcement directorate (ED) and income tax department have also been asked to investigate the scam.

He said that investigation was immediately initiated as soon as the scam surfaced and five persons were arrested.

Three accused have been granted bail by the court while two are still in jail, he said. The probe will be headed by director general of police Sanjay Kundu. The government was directed to constitute a 19-member special investigation team (SIT). The SP Solan will liaise with the DC to provide a secure office in the jurisdiction for the SIT and will provide required logistics and secretarial support. The SIT chief may request additional vehicles.



The SIT chief of SIT will review the progress of investigation on a regular basis. The undersigned will review the investigation every fortnight. To unearth the full spectrum of the conspiracy and its ramifications, the money trail and money laundering charges will be investigated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.