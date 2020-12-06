Sections
Fake loan scam rocks Ludhiana civic body

The scam came to light after bank officials approached the corporation to report that around 60 employees had defaulted on loan payments, amounting to lakhs.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:12 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times

(Representative Image )

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has been rocked by an alleged fake loan scam after it emerged that employees’ fake salary slips and identity cards were being used to procure bank loans.

The scam, which has sent alarm bells ringing among the civic body’s top brass, came to light after bank officials approached the corporation to report that around 60 employees had defaulted on loan payments, amounting to lakhs.

However, it was later found that at least half of the defaulters were not MC employees but had managed to procure the loans on the basis of fake government documents.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the remaining employees in the defaulters’ list had themselves applied for loans or there documents had been misused by somebody else.



Staff’s involvement suspected

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said they suspect the involvement of some of the MC staff in the scam.

MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana while refusing to divulge any details said a preliminary report had been filed with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, who will take further action.

An official, requesting anonymity, said Tiwana has recommended that a police complaint be filed in the case.

