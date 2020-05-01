Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Families anxious as three differently-abled Kashmiri youths stranded in Mohali

Families anxious as three differently-abled Kashmiri youths stranded in Mohali

The trio from South Kashmir had arrived in Mohali in February to pursue a three-month skill development programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Mentor Skills India LLP in Mohali.

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:48 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Mohali

(From left) Aquib Gull, 23, hails from Qazigund in Anantnag, Anamullah Rather, 24, is from Larkipora in Anantnag, and Basit Showkat, 19, is from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The families of the three have made several attempts but haven’t been able to find any way to bring them back. (HT PHOTO)

The families of three hearing and speech impaired Kashmiris who are stranded in Mohali remain worried as they are uncertain about their return to the Valley due to the coronavirus curfew.

The trio from South Kashmir had arrived in Mohali in February to pursue a three-month skill development programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Mentor Skills India LLP in Mohali.

Aquib Gull, 23, hails from Qazigund in Anantnag, Anamullah Rather, 24, is from Larkipora in Anantnag, and Basit Showkat, 19, is from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The families of the three have made several attempts but haven’t been able to find any way to bring them back.

Showkat Ahmad Padder, father of Basit, said, “I am perturbed as I do not know when my son will be back home. As he cannot speak or hear, I contact him through video call every day to find out what he is doing.”



“We had hired a vehicle to bring all three of them back, but we were not given permission for movement. It is hard for us and we await their evacuation from Mohali,” said Padder.

Harminder Singh, who is the interpreter of the three stranded persons, said, “They came here in February to pursue a three-month course in customer relationship management (non-voice) and their exams were due on April 17. They are lodged in hostels at present, and we are providing them every help possible.”

Umaisar Gull, brother of Aquib, said, “We have contacted the Mohali administration for their evacuation, and we are ready to quarantine them if they will be returned home.”

Manager of JK House, Chandigarh, and liaison officer for students in the region, Dr Inderjot Singh, said, “I came to know about the situation only today, and I have contacted the institution as well. They are being provided all help and I will also get in touch with the authorities to send them back home.”

Nasir Khuehami of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said, “We demand their immediate evacuation as they cannot even communicate. We have spoken to the government officials, too.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 21:35 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

Farmers in Punjab worried as labour shortage casts a shadow over paddy transplantation
May 01, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Seeing black’: Djokovic considered quitting in 2010
May 01, 2020 21:57 IST
Indian-origin man in UK admits deliberately starting blaze, awaits verdict
May 01, 2020 21:56 IST
Focal Point dyers donate 15 ACs to civil hospital in Ludhiana
May 01, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.