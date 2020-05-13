Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Families of 65,000 auto drivers in Amritsar struggling to make ends meet

Families of 65,000 auto drivers in Amritsar struggling to make ends meet

Some auto-rickshaw drivers have started selling vegetables and fruits while others are working as labourers in the grain markets

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:23 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Iqbal Singh (53), who has been driving auto-rickshaw in Amritsar city for the last three decades, suddenly found himself in a tight spot when curfew came in force in Punjab on March 23, with all public transport going off road.

Not having earned a single penny in the last 52 days and no alternate source of earning, he and his wife Jasbir Kaur (51) are now finding it difficult to arrange their daily meals. To add to their woes, the rent and electricity bills of the house they live in Ghanupur Kale area of the city are piling up.

“I earned Rs 600-700 daily, of which I would pay Rs 300 as rent of the auto-rickshaw,” said Iqbal.

The couple’s daughter was married off four years ago while their son migrated to Saudi Arabia in 2017 to work there as a labourer. “Our son is stuck there and has not sent a single rupee to us in the last three years,” he said.



Iqbal is not the only one whose life got turned upside down since the lockdown was announced to check the spread of the coronavirus. Like him, there are nearly 65,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Amritsar district who are struggling to eke out a living.

Lakhs of tourists visit the city daily, a key source of income for the auto-rickshaw drivers.

Ram Sharanpal, president, Amritsar School Vans and Auto-rickshaw Welfare Association, says around 2.5 lakh people are dependent on the business. “I am getting calls daily as some of them are on the brink of starvation,” he said.

Some auto-rickshaw drivers have started selling vegetables and fruits while others are working as labourers in the grain markets.

“Our livelihoods have been destroyed by the pandemic. We do not see any hope. We will not see any tourist here for at least one year,” says Joginder Singh (52), a rickshaw driver who lives in Putlighar locality.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
May 13, 2020 22:56 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Centre must announce direct cash transfer to poor: Ashok Gehlot
May 13, 2020 23:00 IST
Kalyan records two Covid deaths
May 13, 2020 22:57 IST
India’s jute production records loss of Rs 1250 cr; mills may demand relief from Centre
May 13, 2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka governor has returned contentious APMC amendment ordinance,claim officials
May 13, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.