Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Faridabad health dept busts sex selection racket in Ghaziabad

Faridabad health dept busts sex selection racket in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad becoming a hub for sex determination tests, says Faridabad civil surgeon

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The health department team acted after receiving information that Ghaziabad had become a hub for sex determination tests. The (Shutterstock/For representation)

The Faridabad health department busted an interstate sex-determination racket in Ghaziabad and arrested two men, police said on Tuesday.

Kapil and Owais Khan, who were running a clinic in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, were caught when two decoys, including a pregnant woman, asked to know about the sex of her unborn child.

Dr Randeep Punia, Faridabad civil surgeon, said his team acted after receiving information that Ghaziabad was becoming a hub for sex determination tests. The decoy contacted Kapil and a deal was struck for Rs 12,500, after which tests confirmed a male child. “Our team then raided their clinic and nabbed Khan and Kapil. However, one of their accomplices managed to flee,” Punia added.

An FIR has been registered against Kapil and Khan by Uttar Pradesh police in the Ghaziabad-Loni area.

This was the second successful interstate raid in a month and the third in the year, Punia said.

Prenatal sex determination is illegal in India under the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
Sep 29, 2020 16:58 IST
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Sep 29, 2020 18:02 IST
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB tells court during Rhea’s bail plea hearing
Sep 29, 2020 18:22 IST
Covid-19 cases higher, but deaths a third compared to June: Delhi health minister
Sep 29, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat’s Rajkot
Sep 29, 2020 18:20 IST
Sushant was the only consumer of drugs: Rhea’s lawyer at bail hearing
Sep 29, 2020 18:10 IST
Maharashtra govt will last full term, no mid-term polls: Sanjay Raut
Sep 29, 2020 18:09 IST
Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB tells court during Rhea’s bail plea hearing
Sep 29, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.