Farm laws need amendments, talks must resume: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday that the three new farm laws needed amendments, and urged the protesting unions to give “concrete suggestions” to the government.

Addressing a press conference here, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said: “I accept that these farm laws need some amendments. We had given suggestions to the Centre which were accepted by the Centre... and these suggestions were reflected in the letter the Union government had sent to the farm unions while extending invite for talks.”

Chautala further urged the protesting farmers to give “concrete suggestions” regarding their demands and resume the dialogue. “When the Centre is ready for talks, the farmer unions that have held six rounds of talks earlier should come forward. No agitation has ever ended without talks being held.”

“History teaches us that the agenda of the agitation never succeeds due to the deadlock over dialogue. This deadlock will not end until you (farm union) give suggestions and hold the talks,” he added.

Chautala also ruled out withdrawing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, reiterating that he would be in the government till farmers continue to get MSP. “I will resign and sit at home the moment I am unable to protect the interests of farmers...We will take appropriate and immediate step if there is any threat to the interests of Haryana...,” he said.