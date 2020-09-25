Farm produce bill will double farmers’ income, says HP CM

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill passed by the parliament will not only provide better marketing facilities to farmers but also help double their income, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

The chief minister said agriculture produce marketing committees (APMC) and marketing boards will continue to function as usual and grant-in-aid to develop market yards will also continue.

He said the new legislation will create additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get a better price for their produce. He said it will also allow development of private market infrastructure in the state besides improving market access for farmers through farm-gate sales.

“It will help introduce new technologies in the farm sector through private investment,” said Thakur, adding that buyers and investors who directly purchase farm produce from the farmers will not have to pay any market fee or cess, which will motivate reputed agri-businesses and companies to purchase directly from the farm fields.

“The Focus will be on electronic mode of transactions, which will help meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of one nation, one market,” he said.

The CM said it will usher in development of cold chain infrastructure in the state as licensing would be deregulated, which will ensure ease of doing business and increase investment in the agro processing sector.

Accusing Congress leaders for misleading the people of the state, the Chief Minister said the new law will give price assurance to farmers at the time of sowing with better income options.