Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer friendly BJP-JJP leaders should resign: Abhay Chautala

Farmer friendly BJP-JJP leaders should resign: Abhay Chautala

He said the INLD has also submitted memorandums seeking a fourth farm law which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and registration of a criminal case against those who purchase the farm produce below MSP.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Senior leader INLD Abhay Singh Chautala (HT File)

Mounting more pressure on his estranged nephew and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said politicians who call themselves farmer friendly whether in the ruling BJP or the JJP should resign immediately in wake of enactment of three ‘anti-farmers’ laws by the Centre.

Abhay said he is writing to every farmers’ organisation to stand with the peasants against the farm laws. He said the INLD has also submitted memorandums seeking a fourth farm law which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and registration of a criminal case against those who purchase the farm produce below MSP.

“The government stands exposed. Our farmers are being looted in the mandis. The MSP of paddy, millet and maize is ₹ 1,888, ₹ 2,100 and ₹ 1,800 respectively but due to the government’s anti-farmer policies it is being sold for less amount. Farmers are also forced to sell paddy at a much lower price than the MSP,’’ he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%
Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.