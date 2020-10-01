Farmer friendly BJP-JJP leaders should resign: Abhay Chautala

Mounting more pressure on his estranged nephew and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said politicians who call themselves farmer friendly whether in the ruling BJP or the JJP should resign immediately in wake of enactment of three ‘anti-farmers’ laws by the Centre.

Abhay said he is writing to every farmers’ organisation to stand with the peasants against the farm laws. He said the INLD has also submitted memorandums seeking a fourth farm law which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and registration of a criminal case against those who purchase the farm produce below MSP.

“The government stands exposed. Our farmers are being looted in the mandis. The MSP of paddy, millet and maize is ₹ 1,888, ₹ 2,100 and ₹ 1,800 respectively but due to the government’s anti-farmer policies it is being sold for less amount. Farmers are also forced to sell paddy at a much lower price than the MSP,’’ he said.