Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer protests against agri ordinances politically motivated: Shanta Kumar

Farmer protests against agri ordinances politically motivated: Shanta Kumar

Says people have grossly misunderstood the recommendations of the report and there will be no effect on the MSP

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Shanta Kumar said an expert committee of the then planning commission had also found that the government spends ₹3 crore on transportation, storage and delivery of foodgrains worth ₹1 crore. (HT Photo )

Former Union minister and BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Monday termed the protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana against the Centre’s three agriculture ordinances as politically motivated.

The veteran leader said the recommendation made by the high-level committee on Food Corporation of India (FCI) restructuring, which he chaired, had made recommendations to bring radical changes in the system that would have revolutionised the farm sector.

“I can say with guarantee that in India there is highest-level of corruption in the FCI,” he said.

Shanta Kumar said an expert committee of the then planning commission had also found that the government spends ₹3 crore on transportation, storage and delivery of foodgrains worth ₹1 crore. “Therefore, we had recommended Direct Benefit Transfer to the farmers. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna which has been implemented by the Centre was part of that report,” he said.



“Other key finding in the recommendation was that agriculture was not a remunerative profession but no country can do without it. Therefore, almost all countries give direct income support to the farmers. The system we had proposed would help save ₹40,000 crore, which could be given to the farmers as direct income support,” he said.

Besides, the committee recommended that the procurement for the buffer stock should be done by the states. “In a way, we intended to provide benefit worth ₹70,000 crore to 9 crore farmers. One recommendation was to restructure the National Food Security Act (NFSA) by providing PDS rations to the needy,” he said.

“People have grossly misunderstood the recommendations of the report and there will be no effect on the MSP,” he said, adding that the farmers are being mislead for political interests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Fight and talk: Facing negotiations, Taliban almost took key Afghan city
Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Gurugram conducts record 4,016 tests in a day
Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Farmer protests against agri ordinances politically motivated: Shanta Kumar
Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Gurugram: District admin asks private hospitals to increase Covid beds from 25% to 35%
Sep 15, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.