Farmers block highways in Hisar, Jind and Rohtak in Haryana

Trade union activists blocking the entrance to the Dadri bus depot in Haryana in support of the farmers’ bandh call on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Farmers blocked the national highway between Rohtak and Hisar, Hisar and Churu and Rohtak and Jind on Tuesday morning in response to the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations to protest the Centre’s new farm laws even as Haryana Police issued a travel advisory on traffic disruptions till 3pm.

Haryana Roadways has suspended services on two routes from Jind to Sonepat and Jind to Hisar after the farmers blocked the roads in support of the bandh call.

Also read: Punjab farmers block highway to Chandigarh

Additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Navdeep Singh Virk said: “Almost all towns in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams.”

He said elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain the supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of the public transport system besides preventing violence. “The instructions in force due to the Covid-19 pandemic have also been kept in mind,” Virk said.

There may be disruptions at toll plazas in the state, too. The main national highways between Delhi and Ambala (NH-44), Delhi and Hisar (NH-9), Delhi and Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi and Rewari (NH-48) are expected to see traffic disruptions. The peak time of the impact is expected to be between 12 noon and 3pm.

Police advised people to plan and modify their journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience.