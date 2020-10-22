Farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar extend rail blockade till next week

Farm activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee raising slogans against the Centre’s farm laws on a rail track at Devidas Pura village in Amritsar district on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Farmers in the Majha region of Punjab on Thursday decided to extend the rail roko agitation for a week even as farmer organisations in other parts of the state lifted the blockade for goods trains till November 5 following the Punjab government’s bid to block the Centre’s farm laws.

The state core committee of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), which holds sway in the border districts, said the farmers would continue the blockade at Devidas Pura village in Amritsar district till next week when a decision is taken.

The farmers have blocked traffic on the Amritsar-Delhi route for the past 29 days.

KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the agitation has been extended in view of the indifferent attitude of the Centre. “The next course of action will be announced on October 28 after a meeting of the state core committee,” he said.

“As far as the movement of goods trains is concerned, our sit-in at Devidas Pura will not affect the transportation of essential goods as there is an alternative route for these trains from Beas to Tarn Taran to Amritsar. We have postponed the blockade at Basti Tenkan Wali in Ferozepur till the next meeting, so the movement of goods trains will not be affected on that route,” he said.

Reacting to the Bills and resolutions passed in the Punjab assembly, he said the farmers supported the resolution rejecting the farm laws of Centre but the Bills were contradictory. “On the one hand, the Punjab government passed a resolution to reject the Centre’s laws, while on the other, it imposed tax on purchase of farm produce outside mandis and allowed the farmers to move court in case of any dispute arises,” he said.

He criticised Congress workers distributing sweets after the passage of the Bills. “The Punjab government has passed the Bills and resolution under pressure of the farmers’ agitation. We have not achieved our goal which is the revocation of the three farm laws of the Centre. Till we don’t achieve the goal, our agitation will continue,” he said.

Pandher said that a gathering of farmers will be organised at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the blockade on the rail track near Butari station in Amritsar district has been lifted for goods trains.