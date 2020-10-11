Farmers leaders in Punjab invited by Central govt for talks

Over a week after the rail roko (stop train) agitation was launched against the three farm laws passed by Parliament, farmer leaders have been invited to Delhi by the Central government on October 14 for a ‘dialogue,’ it has been learnt.

In a letter dated October 10, Sanjay Agarwal, secretary, agriculture ministry, invited the farmers to Delhi.

Confirming the development, Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Dakaunda, said, “we have received an invitation from the Central government. The government has considered our agitation and called for a meeting. However, in an earlier invitation the government was trying to convince us about the benefits of anti-farmer laws. But the farmers’ protest forced the government to call for a meeting.”

The farmers have also organised a meeting on October 13 of all the 30 farmer organisations in Jalandhar to discuss the campaign against the farm laws. “We will also discuss the matter at the meeting,” Singh added.

The Punjab government has appealed to the farmers to stop the rail roko agitation as it was impacting the supply of coal and other goods in the state.