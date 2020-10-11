Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers leaders in Punjab invited by Central govt for talks

Farmers leaders in Punjab invited by Central govt for talks

Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary (BKU Dakaunda), has confirmed the development

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:36 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Farmers block railway tracks in protest against the farm reform laws passed by Parliament recently. (HT Photo)

Over a week after the rail roko (stop train) agitation was launched against the three farm laws passed by Parliament, farmer leaders have been invited to Delhi by the Central government on October 14 for a ‘dialogue,’ it has been learnt.

In a letter dated October 10, Sanjay Agarwal, secretary, agriculture ministry, invited the farmers to Delhi.

Confirming the development, Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Dakaunda, said, “we have received an invitation from the Central government. The government has considered our agitation and called for a meeting. However, in an earlier invitation the government was trying to convince us about the benefits of anti-farmer laws. But the farmers’ protest forced the government to call for a meeting.”

The farmers have also organised a meeting on October 13 of all the 30 farmer organisations in Jalandhar to discuss the campaign against the farm laws. “We will also discuss the matter at the meeting,” Singh added.

The Punjab government has appealed to the farmers to stop the rail roko agitation as it was impacting the supply of coal and other goods in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
Oct 11, 2020 17:58 IST
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST

latest news

BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: We need to act now to save juvenile delinquents
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amit Sial: My career was dying out, OTT saved me
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday with a lovely video. Watch
Oct 11, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.