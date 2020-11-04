Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers must receive payment for procured crops within 7 days: Khattar to officials

Farmers must receive payment for procured crops within 7 days: Khattar to officials

He said delay in payment on behalf of the procurement agency, ahrtiyas, and bankers will not be tolerated.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials involved in procurement of kharif crops to immediately release pending payments of farmers.

“The farmers must receive payment of their procured produce within seven days. Delay in payment on behalf of the procurement agency, ahrtiyas, and bankers will not be tolerated,” Khattar said, while reviewing a meeting of officers engaged in paddy procurement.

“The farmer must be paid first. No payment should be left pending before Diwali.” He said matching of “J-Form and I-Form” is an internal matter of the procurement process and they can be matched later.

The CM said the validity of tokens issued to the farmers for November 14 should be extended till November 16, 17,18 and there should be no need to issue fresh tokens. He directed the officers to ensure that the generation of ‘H-Form to J-Form, Gate Pass, I-Form’ for paddy procurement, lifting from mandi to warehouse and approval of I-Form should be made online.



He said they should ensure the farmer gets the payment for his purchase within one week of the release of the H-Form or within 72 hours of the receipt of the I-Form.

Khattar also directed officials to fix responsibility of everyone from secretary of mandi board to commission agents, miller and transporter. He said a chart of the entire process should be prepared mandi-wise, farmer-wise, and ahrtiya-wise and should be uploaded on the website.

He said the farmer should be made aware of the day on which his ‘H-Form’ has been released so that he can accordingly come to the mandi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 18:33 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Nov 04, 2020 19:24 IST

latest news

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines
Nov 04, 2020 19:50 IST
Oil rises after Donald Trump’s falsely claims victory in tight US election
Nov 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
Nov 04, 2020 19:23 IST
Doggo gets call from hooman grandpa, reacts. Watch
Nov 04, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.