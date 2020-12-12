Farmers overpower staff at toll plazas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway, allow free movement of vehicles

Toll plaza staff forced out of their cabins after protesters descended on the scene, allowing the toll-free movement of vehicles about 10km from Karnal on Friday midnight. (HT Photo)

Farmers overpowered staff at the toll plazas at Karnal and Panipat on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway 44, allowing toll- free movement of all vehicles from Friday midnight.

The call to make all toll plazas free for a day was given by the farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws as repeated talks with the government remained inconclusive.

“Exactly at midnight, protesters reached the toll plazas and asked officials to allow the movement of all vehicles without charging any toll. They removed the barricades,” said an official at the Karnal toll plaza, requesting anonymity.

The protesters said that they will stay at the toll plaza for the next 24 hours to ensure the free movement of all vehicles.

“We have made toll plazas free for all commuters from midnight and will leave after 24 hours,” said their leader, Sewa Singh Arya.

Police deployed at the toll plaza could not stop the protesters. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia was not available for comment.

On Thursday, the Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president, Gurnam Singh Charuni, said that during meetings with the Union government they have made it clear that their agitation will continue till the three laws are revoked.

“We have now decided that all farmers will port their (Jio) mobile phone numbers to other service providers and on December 12 all toll plazas will be made free for all for one day. On December 14, the agitation will be intensified by holding protests at all district headquarters,” he said.