Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters a harried lot

Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters a harried lot

Blocked major roads and highways at five places in district

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Members of farmers’ unions protesting in Mohali on Thursday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Protesting against the farm bills passed by the Union government, various factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Unions (BKU) held a chakka jam on Thursday and blocked major roads and highways at five places in Mohali district, leaving commuters a harried lot.

Massive traffic jam was witnessed in Kharar as vehicles were stranded for nearly four hours. However, no untoward incident was reported and the protest went peacefully.

Traffic jam were also witnessed on Banur-Kharar and Kharar-Landran highways and on Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Lalru. Mohali traffic police diverted traffic to alternate routes to reach Mohali and Chandigarh.

BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Lakhowal) and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Mohali, also blocked highways near Banur and at Lalru, Zirakpur, Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Kharar bus stand and Landran Road.



As many as 50 to 80 protesters supported by Davinder Singh Dehkalan, district president, BKU (Lakhowal), Ravinder Singh Dehkalan, district president, BKU (Sidhupur); Gian Singh Dhadak, general secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), Azaib Singh Ghaduan, vice-president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Musafir, president, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Mohali, and Kuldeep Singh, president, CITU, Mohali, blocked the road in Kharar for one hour before dispersing.

They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show their opposition towards the three farm bills passed by the central government. Naib tehsildar Puneet Bansal, deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh, DSP Rupinderjit Kaur and other police personnel managed the protesters. They said the agitation was peaceful.

Around 150 protesters Led by Manpreet Singh Amlala, vice- president, BKU (Lakhowal), and Karam Singh Baroli, also blocked the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway at Lalru. .

Protests were also held at Singhpura crossing in Zirakpur as well as near toll plaza Banur and Airport Road and Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Sohana were blocked.

While addressing the gathering, leaders said that they will even close Dappar toll plaza if their demands are not met. They also said that all thee bills should be translated to Punjabi and distributed in all over the state so that people can understand what they mean.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:08 IST
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Nov 05, 2020 23:14 IST
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Nov 05, 2020 21:22 IST

latest news

Shiv Sena mouthpiece hits out at Amit Shah and BJP over Arnab Goswami’s arrest
Nov 05, 2020 23:13 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Nov 05, 2020 23:12 IST
Audit flags mismanagement at PunCom: Financial losses of ₹2 crore, failed investments, overpaid staff
Nov 05, 2020 23:11 IST
Medical admissions kick-off, first merit list for Maharashtra to be released on November 13
Nov 05, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.