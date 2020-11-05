Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters a harried lot

Protesting against the farm bills passed by the Union government, various factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Unions (BKU) held a chakka jam on Thursday and blocked major roads and highways at five places in Mohali district, leaving commuters a harried lot.

Massive traffic jam was witnessed in Kharar as vehicles were stranded for nearly four hours. However, no untoward incident was reported and the protest went peacefully.

Traffic jam were also witnessed on Banur-Kharar and Kharar-Landran highways and on Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Lalru. Mohali traffic police diverted traffic to alternate routes to reach Mohali and Chandigarh.

BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Lakhowal) and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Mohali, also blocked highways near Banur and at Lalru, Zirakpur, Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Kharar bus stand and Landran Road.

As many as 50 to 80 protesters supported by Davinder Singh Dehkalan, district president, BKU (Lakhowal), Ravinder Singh Dehkalan, district president, BKU (Sidhupur); Gian Singh Dhadak, general secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), Azaib Singh Ghaduan, vice-president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Musafir, president, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Mohali, and Kuldeep Singh, president, CITU, Mohali, blocked the road in Kharar for one hour before dispersing.

They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show their opposition towards the three farm bills passed by the central government. Naib tehsildar Puneet Bansal, deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh, DSP Rupinderjit Kaur and other police personnel managed the protesters. They said the agitation was peaceful.

Around 150 protesters Led by Manpreet Singh Amlala, vice- president, BKU (Lakhowal), and Karam Singh Baroli, also blocked the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway at Lalru. .

Protests were also held at Singhpura crossing in Zirakpur as well as near toll plaza Banur and Airport Road and Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Sohana were blocked.

While addressing the gathering, leaders said that they will even close Dappar toll plaza if their demands are not met. They also said that all thee bills should be translated to Punjabi and distributed in all over the state so that people can understand what they mean.