Farmers’ stir: Ambala SP bans entry of vehicles from Punjab headed to Delhi

Amid the ongoing movement of farmers from Ambala to Delhi, as part of their protest against the three farm laws, superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia banned vehicles from Punjab region towards Delhi from Wednesday onwards, till further orders.

“Entry of vehicles from Punjab through Shambhu barrier, Sadopur border towards Delhi and from Ambala Cantonment towards Delhi will be completely banned,” he said.

However, on the first day of the government’s three-day planned curbs, there was gross mismanagement as commuters headed towards Delhi were stuck on the highway while farmers were protesting on the outskirts of Ambala district.

Heavy traffic, comprising large vehicles, including army convoys, was seen near Ambala Cantt Railway Station, while light vehicles were diverted through Jagadhari Road in city limits and later on Dukheri Road near Mohra village on the outskirts.

Till the filing of the report, Shambhu and Sadopur borders were not sealed and traffic movement continued unabated. The SP, however, denied allegations of mismanagement and said, “There are limited diversion points and if heavy vehicles were diverted to city areas, there could have been traffic jams.”