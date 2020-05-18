Farmers take to direct-seeded rice method, Punjab stares at weedicide shortage

Authorities expect the area under DSR will increase six times, approximately up to 3-3.5 lakh hectares, this year. (HT PHOTO )

With farmers turning to the direct seeded rice (DSR) cultivation due to acute labour shortage in the state, Punjab must stock up on pre-emergence weedicides such as Pendimethalin.

Authorities expect the area under DSR will increase six times, approximately up to 3-3.5 lakh hectares, this year. In 2019, farmers had cultivated only 50,000 hectares through the DSR method.

Confirming the imminent shortage, a Chandigarh-based senior official in the agriculture department, on condition of anonymity, said, the state has around 4 lakh litres of Pendimethalin in stock, which is sufficient for only 1.5 lakh hectares.

Experts in the agriculture department agree that as there is high growth of weeds in the DSR method of cultivation, using Pendimethalin within 24-hours of seeding was a must.

‘INGREDIENTS NEED TO BE IMPORTED’

A production head at a weedicide manufacturing company said some of the ingredients used in Pendimethalin are imported and thus production of the chemical was suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Moreover, no one had anticipated that the demand for Pendimethalin would increase to this extent in the initial months of the year,” he added.

A Patiala-based seller, Balwinder Kapoor, who possesses a stock of the chemical, says, “There isn’t any guarantee that weedicide producers will be paid. Dealers are short on cash and therefore companies are wary while accepting orders.”

‘AREA UNDER DSR MAY SUPERSEDE AUTHORITIES’ EXPECTATION’

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rajewal state general secretary Onkar Singh Agaul says, “With labour unavailable, farmers have taken to the DSR method with enthusiasm. Farmers and local agro-implement industries are modifying wheat seeders to provide a quick and cheaper alternative. The area cultivated using the DSR method maybe much higher than authorities expect”.

“The government must ensure adequate supply of the weedicide and avoid inflation and duplicity during the peak demand,” he said.

DON’T BLINDLY CHOOSE DSR: OFFICIALS TO FARMERS

Officials of the agriculture department, however, say farmers must not blindly choose the DSR method.

“Farmers must seek expert guidance before using the DSR method as the technique requires a different set of skills, including choosing suitable land, wise use of weedicide, its sowing time and watering pattern,” cautions an agriculture department official.

“Despite advertisements and warnings about the dos and don’ts, farmers are over-enthusiastic about DSR without comprehending the benefits and technical issues” says Patiala chief agriculture officer SS Walia.

Director state agriculture department Sutantar Singh says the department is in touch with weedicide manufacturing companies and farmers will not face shortage of Pendimethalin.

“Hoarding any pesticide or weedicide, price inflation and duplicity will dealt with strictly,” he said.