Farmhouse manager killed by 3 workers in axe attack

Arguments between the farmhouse manager and the workers led to the attack, police say. (Getty Images)

Mohali: Two 20-year-old men and a minor working at a farmhouse axed its 65-year-old manager to death after he allegedly reprimanded them for drinking.

Balkar Singh, the manager of Kahlon Farms in Nada village of Nayagaon for the last three decades belonged to Sohian Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The suspects have been identified as Mukesh, aged (20), Manish (20) and a minor, all residents of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. They used to work for Balkar Singh and lived in a room next to his.

The men attacked Balkar Singh at 11.30 pm on June 14 as he was asleep and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood, said deputy superintendent of police (City-1), Gursher Singh.

The farmhouse manager used to reprimand them as they were habitual drinkers, which often led to heated arguments.

The injured man was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, Gursher Singh added.

Nayagaon station house officer Ashok Kumar said disagreements over small issues between Balkar Singh and his workers led to the crime. “Yesterday we had booked the suspects under Sections 307, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Ajit Singh, the victim’s son. Today, a case of murder has been registered against them. We have sent the police teams to Hardoi to nab the suspects. We are also getting help from our technical wing to crack the case soon.”

The axe used in the attack was recovered by the police at the scene of crime.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted soon.