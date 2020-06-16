Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Farmhouse manager killed by 3 workers in axe attack

Farmhouse manager killed by 3 workers in axe attack

The men attacked Balkar at 11.30 pm on June 14 as he was asleep and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Arguments between the farmhouse manager and the workers led to the attack, police say. (Getty Images)

Mohali: Two 20-year-old men and a minor working at a farmhouse axed its 65-year-old manager to death after he allegedly reprimanded them for drinking.

Balkar Singh, the manager of Kahlon Farms in Nada village of Nayagaon for the last three decades belonged to Sohian Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The suspects have been identified as Mukesh, aged (20), Manish (20) and a minor, all residents of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. They used to work for Balkar Singh and lived in a room next to his.

The men attacked Balkar Singh at 11.30 pm on June 14 as he was asleep and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood, said deputy superintendent of police (City-1), Gursher Singh.



The farmhouse manager used to reprimand them as they were habitual drinkers, which often led to heated arguments.

The injured man was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, Gursher Singh added.

Nayagaon station house officer Ashok Kumar said disagreements over small issues between Balkar Singh and his workers led to the crime. “Yesterday we had booked the suspects under Sections 307, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Ajit Singh, the victim’s son. Today, a case of murder has been registered against them. We have sent the police teams to Hardoi to nab the suspects. We are also getting help from our technical wing to crack the case soon.”

The axe used in the attack was recovered by the police at the scene of crime.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Iran to send France black boxes of Ukraine airline mistakenly shot down ‘soon’: Trudeau
Jun 16, 2020 22:40 IST
Premier League braced for 2nd wave of virus as shutdown ends
Jun 16, 2020 22:38 IST
Ludhiana amusement park owner held in fake scotch case
Jun 16, 2020 22:35 IST
Racism means black, Asian & other minorities harder hit by virus: Report
Jun 16, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.