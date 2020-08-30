Fate of carcass incineration plant in Chandigarh uncertain

The fate of the city’s first animal carcass incineration plant continues to be uncertain. Even after the MC general House approved its setting up in Sector 25, and floated tenders for the same, now, the civic body is planning to shift its location again to Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Approval for setting up the plant in Industrial Area will be an agenda in the MC general House meeting scheduled for August 31.

For more than a year now, dispute over the location is raging between councillors of the two locations. Councillors of wards adjacent to the twin sites – Sector 25 and Industrial Area, are opposing the setting up of the plant near their respective wards.

Criticising the MC’s move to bring back the agenda to set up the plant in Industrial Area, local councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali, said, “It is shocking as the MC House has already decided on the issue, then why is it being brought up again? We will oppose the move to shift it to Industrial Area where it adversely affects more than two-lakh people. The livelihoods of more than 25,000 people working here will also be adversely affected.”

Meanwhile, Sector 25 councillor, Sheela Devi, said, “The decision to set up the plant in Sector 25 was suspended in the wake of my opposition. The area can’t afford it as there is already a waste processing plant and dumping, cremation and burial grounds in the area.”

Notably, MC officials have maintained that as per the plant’s plan, there will be no foul smell as it is will be gas-based electric incineration with a 30-metre high chimney.

“They made such claims even when the Jaypee waste processing plant was being setup, but see the situation today. We can’t trust them in such issues,” said Devshali.