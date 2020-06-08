Sections
Fatehgarh Sahib university organises national webinar on virtual learning

As many as 1,100 teachers, scholars and academicians from across India participated in the webinar

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, organised a national webinar on Monday to deliberate the creation of virtual learning environment.

Vice-chancellor Prit Pal Singh presided over the event. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to innovate and take learning and education outside the boundaries of classrooms. “There is a need to think locally and devise e-content according to needs of the students,” he added.

The webinar was moderated by Harneet Kaur from department of education. As many as 1,100 teachers, scholars and academicians from across India participated in the webinar. It was attended by Tejinder Pal Singh, associate professor, University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Jasvir Kaur Chahal, former dean faculty of education.

