Fearing fake encounter, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands to be handcuffed when brought to Chandigarh court

The district court has issued a notice to Chandigarh Police seeking a reply back by July 13.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:31 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Fearing fake encounter, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has filed a first petition in Chandigarh district court seeking that he be ‘handcuffed’ when brought to court or taken anywhere else.

Currently lodged at Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan, the 35-year-old gangster has a number of FIRs against him in Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Bishnoi mentioned in the petition that according to news reports, his name had appeared in two cases—firing at Singlas’ house in Sector 33 and at a liquor shop in Sector 9.



‘NO CONTACT WITH OUTSIDE WORLD IN 2 YEARS’

Bishnoi’s counsel Terminder Singh said Bishnoi had been lodged in Rajasthan for two years and had no communication with any of the accused arrested in the two cases.

Since he was already convicted in many cases, every investigation agency falsely implicated him in other cases so he could never come out of jail, Bishnoi mentioned in the petition.

He said that the Chandigarh Police only wanted to highlight certain cases by showing his involvement. Many false cases had been registered against him and he was later acquitted by the court, he added.

Since Bishnoi is apprehending arrest in two cases, he pleaded before the court to direct the investigating officer to handcuff him and provide “special security” so that he is not killed in police custody. The gangster has also filed for anticipatory bail in two firing cases.

