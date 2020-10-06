Sections
Federation International Roller Basketball launches calendar in Chandigarh

The sport, which is a combination of roller skating and basketball, has a presence in around 30 countries, including those in Asia and North America

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(From left) Secretary general Balwinder Johal, chairman Ravinder Talwar and president HS Lucky, the newly appointed officials of the Federation International Roller Basketball, releasing the tournament calendar at Chandigarh Press Club. (HT PHOTO)

A well-known sports administrator from Chandigarh, Ravinder Talwar, has been named the chairman of the Federation International Roller Basketball (FIRB), while former deputy mayor HS Lucky has been made the president of the body.

The FIRB announced its international calendar during a press conference held at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Sunday.

The sport, which is a combination of roller skating and basketball, has a presence in around 30 countries, including those in Asia and North America.

“We are likely to host the inaugural World Cup next year in Chandigarh. And before that, we will organise the national championship in the city as well. As far as India is concerned, we have presence in 18 states, and in the next two-three years, we will have affiliated units in every state and Union Territory,” said former international roller skater Balwinder Johal, who has been named the secretary general of the federation.

“The sport is played on a basketball court and is a combination of two of the fastest sports. It combines the thrill of moving on wheels and excitement of basketball,” Johal added.

