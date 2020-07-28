Fee payment issue: Parents complain against Chandigarh school for threatening to take action against students

In a new development, the parents of students studying in Saupin’s School, Sector 32, have filed a complaint against school management for allegedly threatening to take action against their wards should they fail to deposit fees till July 31.

The complaint has been submitted with the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR). “Without waiting for the decision of the fee regulatory committee, the management of Saupin’s School, through constant reminders, has threatened that if I fail to deposit the full fee by July 31, they will take serious and immediate action against my ward(s),” said a parent, adding that this amounted to mental cruelty and duress, which was affecting their child’s wellbeing as well right to education.

“We have already raised our concerns with the fee regulatory committee of the education department and we have not received their decision yet. Schools should cooperate with parents and not threaten to take action against our wards,” said another parent.

President of Chandigarh Parents Association Nitin Goyal said, “The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said that if there is an issue over fee, the school cannot involve the students in it or threaten parents to take action against their wards.”

CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said, “We will look into the matter and address it soon.”

The director of Saupin’s School, Aamrbir Sindhu, however, denied the allegations. “Nothing has been said to threaten the wards. These complaints are false,” he said.