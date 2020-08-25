Fee waiver: Student bodies suspend protest as Panjab University agree to consider demands

Sections
Dean students welfare SK Tomar said they had received a representation by student leaders, following which they made recommendations to the vice-chancellor

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Student leaders protest outside the administrative block at Panjab University against fee hike in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A joint front of Panjab University student bodies on Tuesday decided to temporarily suspend protests after authorities agreed to consider their demands regarding semester-fee waiver and extending last date for fee submission.

The front comprised Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), All India Students Association (AISA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and Students Organisation of India (SOI). In a joint statement, the leaders said, “The protest has been terminated temporarily as authorities have promised to fulfil the immediate demand of extending the date of fee submission post August 31.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said they had received a representation by student leaders, following which they made recommendations to the vice-chancellor. “A meeting to discuss extending the date for fee submission will be held in day or two,” said Tomar.

Fee waiver will be discussed on a case-to-case basis. “A performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and fee-waiver will be granted,” Tomar said.



“Every student who has been physically, mentally, or financially affected by Covid-19 is a ‘needy’ student. Till every such student is considered ‘needy’, we will continue to demand that the entire semester fee be cancelled,” the student leaders’ statement noted.

