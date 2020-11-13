Female cyclist, biker killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali

A female cyclist and a motorcyclist were killed in separate accidents in Mohali on Thursday late evening.

The deceased were identified as Meenu Chauhan, alias Payal, 25, a resident of Sohana village, Mohali; and Hitesh, 23, of Panchkula.

According to the police, Payal, who worked at Bestech Towers, Sector 65, was returning home on her bicycle. As she reached the near Sector 69/ 70 T-Point, a motorcycle hit her from behind and drove off.

Payal sustained severe head injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital by passers-by. She was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night.

The deceased is survived by her two children, aged eight and six. Her husband had died a few years ago.

Sub-inspector (SI) Bhupinder Singh said, “The post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to the deceased’s neighbours in Sohana. We will approach the Mohali administration to shift her children to an orphanage.”

He added that the motorcyclist will be arrested soon as his address was traced.

In another accident, Hitesh was killed after a speeding Maruti Alto hit his motorcycle near PCA stadium in Phase 9 and sped away.

Hitesh was rushed to Fortis hospital in Phase 8 with grievous head injury, but was declared brought dead.

SI Jagir Singh said the car driver will be nabbed soon with the help of the vehicle number. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. The deceased worked at a private firm, the SI added.

Separate cases have been registered at the Phase 8 police station.