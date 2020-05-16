Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ferozepur becomes Covid-19 free as all patients recover

Ferozepur becomes Covid-19 free as all patients recover

So far, 44 persons have been found positive for the novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:19 IST

By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

One of the patients succumbed to the disease while all the others, including a Punjab Police constable who was deputed as Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police’s driver, have recovered. (Representative Image/Reuters )

With the discharge of the last three Covid-19 patients, Ferozepur district on Saturday became free of the novel coronavirus.

A team led by Ferozepur deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh discharged three persons yesterday while 39 were sent home from the local civil hospital after their reports came out negative.

So far, 44 persons,of which 42 are Nanded returnees, have been found positive for the novel coronavirus in Ferozepur district.

One of the patients succumbed to the disease while all the others, including a Punjab Police constable who was deputed as Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police’s (ACP’s) driver, have recovered.



The samples of 1,698 people, including 470 people who came from other states, have been collected. As many as 1,603 people were found negative and the reports of 29 others are awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by today evening: IMD
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
Focus of 4th tranche of economic package is structural reforms: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Nobody would have bet on me to do that,’ S Badrinath
May 16, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.