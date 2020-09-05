Ferozepur man to be questioned in Kharar for 2019 murder

Ashish Chopra from Ferozepur and another man had pumped 18 bullets into Inderjit Singh Sidhu alias Dhinda in broad daylight, four in the head, killing him on the spot. (Shutterstock)

Wanted criminal Ashish alias Bhuvnesh Chopra from Ferozepur will be brought soon to Kharar on production warrants in connection with the murder of Inderjit Singh Sidhu alias Dhinda on September 7 last year at Darpan City, Kharar.

The counter Intelligence wing of Punjab police arrested Chopra at Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on Friday and recovered a .32 bore pistol with 12 cartridges from him.

Involved in a number of cases, Chopra also has a case registered at the Fazilka police station under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Chopra is wanted in a number of cases registered in Ferozepore. We will be bringing him on production warrants,” said Bhagwant Singh, station house officer, Kharar (city), where the murder case was registered.

Chopra and another man had pumped 18 bullets into Dhinda in broad daylight, four in the head, killing him on the spot.

Inderjeet (27), a resident of Guru Nanakpura in Ferozepur district was visiting Mohali and staying with a friend named Rohit at Darpan City when he was killed.

He and Rohit were riding pillion with another friend and were just coming out of the society gates when two men stopped them, fired indiscriminately and fled.

The motive of the crime was believed to be old enmity of the gunmen with Dhinda.