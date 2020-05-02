Fifth Covid-19 death in Haryana; 19 new cases take tally to 376

Even as Haryana registered its fifth Covid-19 death on Saturday, as many as 19 new cases -- 12 from Jhajjar, six from Gurugram and one from Yamunanagar -- took the state’s Covid-19 count to 376 on Saturday.

A 62-year-old woman from Ambala, who had tested positive for the virus on Monday, died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. This is the second death due to coronavirus in the district. Earlier, a 67-year-old elderly man from the district had died at PGIMER on April 1.

District civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the woman hailed from Ratangarh. “She was diabetic for the past 15 years and had liver-related ailments besides chronic kidney disease for the past three years. She was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on April 24 and had tested positive in Chandigarh. But later due to her critical condition, she was further referred to PGIMER,” he said.

“We had earlier taken samples of 40 of her contacts and all had tested negative. The area was declared a containment zone and restrictions are in place since she was tested positive. Her family has agreed to cremate her in Chandigarh,” Dr Kuldeep added.

12 POSITIVE CASES FROM JHAJJAR, 6 FROM GURUGRAM

Meanwhile, as many as 12 new patients, 11 of whom are vegetable sellers who frequented the Delhi’s Azadpur mandi and a woman working as a nurse in a Delhi hospital, were reported positive since Friday night in Jhajjar. Also, six new cases were reported from Gurugram, with which the state’s count for active cases swelled to 129. While Jhajjar has 40 active cases as of Saturday, Gurugram has 25, Sonepat, 22, Faridabad, 18, Panipat, 8, Nuh, 5, Hisar, Palwal and Sirsa, two each, Panchkula, Ambala, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Yamunanagar have, one each active case.

1 WITH NANDED LINK POSITIVE

A 27-year-old man in Yamunanagar, who returned from Nanded recently, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He had arrived from Ambala, where he had tested negative earlier. Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said that the patient was a resident of Kalindi colony. “He was among five men who returned from Nanded via Ambala on April 30 and we tested all of them. A group of 39 Nanded returnees from Ambala, Delhi and other Haryana districts were brought from Punjab to Ambala on April 29 night. All were quarantined and tested for coronavirus,” he said.

22-YEAR OLD WOMAN POSITIVE IN PANIPAT

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman also tested positive for coronavirus in Panipat, taking the number of infected persons in the district to 14. District civil surgeon Dr Sant Lal Verma said the woman was resident of Bihar and she was staying with her brother-in-law in Gokul Colony in Sector 11 for the past one month. She was also a tuberculosis (TB) patient and used to go BPS Medical College in Khanpur Kalan for regular checkups. As many as 40 people in her contacts have been quarantined and samples of 20 people in her close contact sent for the examination, he said.

2,194 REPORTS AWAITED

As many as 32,329 samples have so far been sent of which 29,759 have been found to be negative while 2,194 sample reports are awaited. Also, 15,618 persons are currently under surveillance.