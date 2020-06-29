Final decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor to be taken by Centre: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh on Monday said the SGPC wants the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to reopen but the final decision will be taken by the central government and the body will abide by it.

Pakistan on Saturday had said that it was prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

“All the Sikh pilgrims want the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to reopen, even the SGPC is of this opinion but the final decision will be taken by the government of India as the issue pertains to the health of Indian citizens. We will abide by the Centre’s decision,” said Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he had told India about Pakistan’s readiness to reopen the 4.7-kilometre passage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Kartarpur Sahib corridor is a 4.7 kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Pakistan’s announcement regarding the corridor comes as the country is gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus in phases.