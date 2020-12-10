Final draw for allotment of EWS flats in Maloya held

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday held the fourth and last computerised draw for allotment of 487 flats at Maloya-1 under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said the UT administration had decided to relocate the residents of prefabricated shelters in Sectors 52 and 56 to the EWS flats at Maloya-1.

“The allotment letters and possession slips will be issued to the allottees on December 14, and physical possession of flats will be handed over from December 16 in a staggered manner to ensure compliance of social distancing norms,” Garg said.

The water and electricity connections will be released on the day of the physical possession itself, he added.

The draw was streamed live on YouTube from the site of prefabricated shelters through a display van.