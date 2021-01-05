Final ward notification issued for Ambala Sadar civic body

Almost a month after issuing a draft notification, the state government sent out a final notice on Tuesday for the delimitation of 31 wards of Sadar Zone of the Ambala municipal council.

The earlier notification invited objections and suggestions for ward limitations but no other changes were included in the final notice, said a former councillor even as Apurva Chaudhary, executive officer of the council, said it had been uploaded on the department’s website on December 31.

Political parties that were busy earlier with the recently concluded municipal corporation elections here are expected to swing into action again.

The council elections gain importance as the local MLA here is home minister Anil Vij, also holds the urban local bodies portfolio.

Onkar Nath Pruthi, Congress leader and former councillor, accused the state government of not taking any of the party’s objections into consideration for ward limitations.

Now the reservation of wards will be done after which the election process will begin.

“A decision will also be taken reserving or keeping the chairman’s post open. Earlier the elections of the council took place in 2005 and 31 councillors worked till 2010. Later, the corporation was formed in 2010 and the Sadar Zone was also added with its elections held in 2013 for 20 wards. Then, in 2019, the Sadar Zone was separated again leaving 11 wards in the city and nine councillors here. Of these nine, six were Congress-backed and three were from the Bharaitya Janata Party,” Pruthi added.