Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Final year exams of Haryana college, varsity students to begin in September end

Final year exams of Haryana college, varsity students to begin in September end

The examinations of the last year students of all universities and colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September, an official spokesperson said. This decision...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The examinations of the last year students of all universities and colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September, an official spokesperson said.

This decision was taken in a meeting organised by Haryana State Higher Education Council through videoconferencing. The meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors and controllers of examination of all the government-aided universities.

The spokesperson said there are about 2 lakh students studying in the final year classes in various colleges and universities of the state.

Provisions have also been made for compartment and reappear examinations for final year students in all universities.



He further informed that for students coming from faraway places, accommodation will also be arranged in the hostels. Social distancing norms will be followed at the examination centres.

The spokesperson said that the examination question papers will be of multiple choices, short answer and explanatory answers.

The students, who are unable to take the exam due to any valid reason, will be given one more chance.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Gurugram this week
Sep 02, 2020 00:00 IST
Work on Sohna elevated road to remain suspended till safety measures are adopted: NHAI
Sep 01, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF
Sep 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Involve V-C for final decision on final exams: Panjab University panel
Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.