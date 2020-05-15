Financial problems of educational institutions will be raised with Centre: MP Manish Tewari

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has assured that he will raise the issue of financial difficulties being faced by educational and technical training institutes amid the Covid-19 lockdown with the central government.

Tewari held a meeting with principals and vice-chancellors of different colleges and universities through video conferencing on Friday.

Representatives of the educational institutes said they managed to pull through the months of March and April, but now, the situation was out of their control.

They said there was no other way to earn revenue for them except charging fees so that they can pay salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

They said children from economically weaker sections can be exempted from paying the fees, but those who have the means, must do so. They also demanded for an economic package from the central government, stating that the government has an under-taxation of ₹5 crore for universities, which they should be allowed to use, or must be provided a loan, which they will gradually withdraw later.

Tewari assured the representatives that he will try to get their problems resolved.