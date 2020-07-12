Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Find ways to educate students with no internet access: Capt to edu deptt

Find ways to educate students with no internet access: Capt to edu deptt

Said it is imperative to ensure equal educational opportunity and access for all students, including the poor and rural students.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked the education department to work out ways to ensure delivery of education to students with no internet access.

“Given the Covid situation, which is preventing regular offline classes, it is imperative to ensure equal educational opportunity and access for all students, including the poor and rural students,” the CM said in response to a question during his #AskCaptain session on Facebook on Sunday.

“The education department is exploring ways and means to deal with the challenge of imparting education to those who do not have access to online systems,” he said, adding that the new processes would be put in place very soon to ensure that students do not suffer due to the prolonged suspension of physical classes.

In response to a question, Amarinder said his government had already filed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA), challenging the high court decision to allow private schools to charge fee even where no online classes are held.



On the issue of university and college exams for final-term students, the CM made it clear that he does not agree with the latest UGC guidelines making it mandatory for exams to be held by September.

“The UGC should leave it to the states to decide, given their ground realities,” he said, adding that he hoped the Prime Minister, to whom he had written on Saturday, would understand the state’s concern and intervene in the interest of the safety of students.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Jul 12, 2020 22:35 IST
3-member SIT to probe alleged Covid-19 testing scam: Capt
Jul 12, 2020 22:38 IST
Ludhiana: Heads of MSME bodies write to Modi, Gadkari for aid
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.